41-year-old woman dies in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 41-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Henry County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a 1998 Dodge R-15 was going north on Beaver Creek Drive when it ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees, authorities say.

We’re told Melissa Ann Key, of Martinsville, was a passenger in the Dodge.

It is unclear if Key was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to officials, she was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, she did not make it.

The crash remains under investigation.