Governor Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Governor has announced a new order for the state to honor a late Delegate.

On Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin gave the order for all flags flown at all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth to be flown half-staff on Thursday.

Youngkin said the flags will be flown at half-staff in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate John “Jack” Reid.

The order states that the flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Thursday and remain at half-staff until sunset.