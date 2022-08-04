Martinsville man sentenced for hit-and-run that hospitalized 8-year-old school boy

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Martinsville man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured an 8-year-old boy has learned his fate.

The crash happened back in Sept. 2021 and according to our previous reporting, 57-year-old David Paul Walker, of Martinsville, hit an 8-year-old boy while he was getting off his school bus in Henry County and kept on going.

The 8-year-old victim was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, according to state police.

On Wednesday, Walker was sentenced to 18 years with 15 years and 4 months suspended, meaning he will spend two years and 8 months behind bars.

Walker was faced with several charges, which include:

Hit and run- Personal injury

Fail to stop for the school bus

Reckless driving

Conceal evidence of a felony

Drive suspended

Of those charges, he pleaded guilty to hit and run - personal injury, failing to stop for a school bus, driving on a suspended license and concealing evidence of a felony.