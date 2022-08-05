72º

Montgomery Co. schools looking to fill more than 50 positions

They’re offering a bonus to people who are hired by Sept. 1, 2022

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

MONTGOMERY CO, Va. – Montgomery County school officials will be recruiting at Steppin’ Out this weekend. They’re still working to fill 56 open positions.

Some of those positions include custodians, special education teachers and aides, bus drivers and more.

School spokesperson, Brenda Drake, says they’re offering a bonus to people who are hired by Sept. 1, 2022.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Montgomery County needs to fill the following positions:

  • German Teacher
  • Literacy Coach
  • Reading Specialist
  • Elementary Teachers - 2
  • Special Education Teachers - 3
  • Assistant Superintendent of Operations
  • Computer Technicians - 2
  • Carpenter
  • Grounds Maintenance
  • HVAC Technician
  • Night Custodians - 8
  • Day Custodians - 2
  • Fleet Technician - 1
  • Bus Drivers - 4
  • Bus Aides - 1
  • Special Education Aides - 11
  • Lunch/Recess Aides - 10
  • Early Literacy Aides - 2
  • Instructional Aides - 3

