Montgomery Co. schools looking to fill more than 50 positions

MONTGOMERY CO, Va. – Montgomery County school officials will be recruiting at Steppin’ Out this weekend. They’re still working to fill 56 open positions.

Some of those positions include custodians, special education teachers and aides, bus drivers and more.

School spokesperson, Brenda Drake, says they’re offering a bonus to people who are hired by Sept. 1, 2022.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Montgomery County needs to fill the following positions: