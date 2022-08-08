80º

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.UPDATE 6:40 p.m.:

The tractor-trailer crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on both directions of I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 144.

As of 4:30 p.m., drivers can expect delays of 3 miles on I-81 South and 4 miles on I-81 North. The northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed, and the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

