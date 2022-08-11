Blacksburg leaders looking for community input on playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A beloved park in Blacksburg will see changes soon, and town leaders are looking for everyone’s input – especially input from kids.

Blacksburg Parks and Recreation said that the Hand-in-Hand playground in Blacksburg Municipal Park is starting to show its age – at 30 years old, the wooden playground has brought joy to the community, but leaders say it needs to be remodeled to meet safety standards.

The same company that helped design the playground 30 years ago, Leathers & Associates, will be assisting Blacksburg to recreate a custom-designed playground, and this time, they’ll use modern materials.

The release said that Blacksburg envisions the playground will continue to be a popular spot for kids ages two through twelve, including benches and tables atop a wooden chip base.

And, to make the playground as good as it can get, the town wants the community’s input.

To reflect the children’s imaginations in addition to the wants and needs of the community, leaders say you can give your input on the new playground design by September 11.

Leaders said that adults aren’t the only ones that this feedback applies to – they are encouraging kids to give feedback, too.

Blacksburg Parks and Recreation said that these are the three ways you can give your feedback on the redesign:

The release said that Leathers & Associates will use the input they receive to create two new plans for the playground, then the community will have the opportunity to choose the plan they prefer sometime in October.

Plans will be finalized, materials will be ordered, and site work will begin in the last few months of 2022, according to their website.

Leaders said they expect the new playground to be unveiled in May of 2023.

You can stay up to date on the project by looking at the timeline provided here.