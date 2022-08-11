One man hurt after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in southwest Roanoke Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police said they responded to an E-911 call for a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.

When the officer arrived, they located a man lying in the front yard of a residence with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said the man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital to be treated.

No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made, police said, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you have information about the incident, police are asking you to call (540)344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text police at 274637; they say to begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.