Neighbor in disbelief of arrest made after Roanoke officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – After police responded to a call for shots fired in Roanoke on Thursday night, many questions remain, and some surrounding neighbors are in disbelief of the arrest made.

10 News spoke with a woman who lives close by to where the incident took place, and who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman said she was surprised that the man, 31-year-old Damoan Townes, is a suspect and is accused of shooting at police.

“I think somebody tried to shoot at his apartment first,” the woman said. “The only thing I can think of is that he might have tried to shoot back.”

The woman explained her perspective on Townes’ interactions in their community.

“He’s very good with people in the community,” the woman said. “He’ll help an elderly person if somebody is bothering them to get cash.”

Police said the incident started Thursday around 11 p.m. after a call for shots fired on Elm Avenue and ended after a four-hour standoff.

“I was like, oh my God, how did this happen, and why is he putting up his hands,” the woman said. “He was just an all-around good guy.”

Police said that Townes is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm within a building with malicious intent.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, according to authorities.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.