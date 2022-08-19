One person hospitalized after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke on Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said the fire happened around 5:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Tazewell Ave. SE.

When units arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames but were able to get the fire under control quickly.

One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The person living in the home has been displaced and is being helped by the American Red Cross.

Officials determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages estimated to be $33,000.