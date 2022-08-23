VSP: 3-year-old hit by vehicle backing out of a Pittsylvania County driveway

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 3-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened on Saturday shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Road.

We’re told the toddler ran behind the vehicle while it was in reverse. The child was then hit by the car and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the incident happened on private property and the driver remained at the scene.

Authorities say there is no suspicion of reckless driving and no charges are pending at this time.