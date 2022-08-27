85º

E.C. Glass Hilltoppers defeat LB Cavaliers

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

DALEVILLE, Va. – Last year, the two teams battled, ending in a 41-30 shootout.

On Friday in Daleville, the Cavaliers tried to take up a less hectic pace, but fell short.

E.C. Glass came out on top, with a final score of 28-14.

