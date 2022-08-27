85º

Local News

Pulaski Cougars defend home turf versus Northside Vikings

The game’s final score was 43-0

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The Cougars ended up victorious with a final score of 43-0

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski got it done on Friday night.

The Cougars hosted the Vikings on their turf under the Friday night lights, and they defended their home field through and through.

The game ended with Pulaski on top, with a final score of 43-0.

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

