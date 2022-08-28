I-81 South in Roanoke County reopens after fatal tractor trailer crash Sunday morning

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Interstate 81 southbound reopened Sunday afternoon after an hours long closure due to a fatal crash.

Update: Crash: SB on I-81 at MM135.5 (1.7mi south of VA-112 Exit137) in Roanoke Co. No lanes closed. Delay 4 mi. 3:38PM — 511 Southwest VA (@511southwestva) August 28, 2022

It happened around 10:40 a.m. at MM 135.5. Virginia State Police say a tractor trailer overturned in the median and the driver was trapped inside.

VSP identifies the driver as Alan Everett Peck, 52, of Leesburg, Florida. They add he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. A passenger was flown to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Delays will remain, according to VDOT.

The crash remains under investigation.