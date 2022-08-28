89º

Lexington man dies in crash late Saturday night, VSP investigating

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man died in a crash late Saturday night near Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 10:15 p.m., a 1996 Ford Explorer was travelling on Spring Branch Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, officials explained in a press release.

VSP identified the driver as Alvin O’Neal Merchant, 58, of Lexington. He was not wearing his seatbelt, and officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Merchant’s vehicle was the only involved. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

