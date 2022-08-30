67º

Bedford man sentenced to one year in prison for 2021 homicide

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

18-year-old Braeden Bailey was killed after an argument

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man was sentenced to one year in prison for killing his friend after an argument last year.

Tyler Booth was sentenced on Tuesday, and will have three years of probation after his sentence is served. He was sentenced to five years with four suspended.

Booth entered a guilty plea back in April for killing 18-year-old Braeden Michael Bailey in July 2021.

The prosecutors said head trauma was the cause of death, after the two got into an argument. The defense said the two were friends and that Booth does feel responsible, but did not intend to kill.

