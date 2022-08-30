77º

One person dead after Northwest Roanoke house fire

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is dead after a house fire in Roanoke last week, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews responded to the 1500 block of Andrews Road in Northwest Roanoke at about 7:21 a.m. for the report of the fire.

We’re told it started in the basement and was quickly extinguished. Authorities add that there was no damage done to the outside of the house either. A dog also died in the fire, according to officials.

Authorities said the blaze caused $40,000 in damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate this incident.

