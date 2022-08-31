Final day of Clear The Shelters: Meet Simon

Simon is a younger, energetic pup who enjoys being around other dogs

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It’s 10 News’ final day of Clear The Shelters, and we have one last pet to show off.

Meet Simon, a younger, energetic pup who enjoys being around other dogs.

He’s a good boy who’s looking for a good home, but shelter staff said he’ll need some help getting socialized and trained.

Simon is a Pit Bull Terrier and has been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for over four weeks.

And, according to the shelter’s website, Simon’s adoption fee is only $15.

If you’re interested in giving Simon a loving home, you can contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center at (540)382-5795.