Internet, phone service down at several Roanoke City schools

ROANOKE, Va. – A number of Roanoke City schools are dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday morning.

Schools officials advise you to use the following temporary alternate numbers if you need to contact an affected school:

Crystal Spring Elementary - 540-853-2977

Fishburn Park Elementary - 540-853-6523

James Madison Middle - 540-853-2352

Wasena Elementary - 540-853-2300

William Fleming High - 540-853-1206

Virginia Heights Elementary - 540-853-2938

At this time, the IT Department is working with providers to restore service.