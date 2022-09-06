Internet, phone service down at several Roanoke City schools

ROANOKE, Va. – A number of Roanoke City schools are dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday morning.
Schools officials advise you to use the following temporary alternate numbers if you need to contact an affected school:
- Crystal Spring Elementary - 540-853-2977
- Fishburn Park Elementary - 540-853-6523
- James Madison Middle - 540-853-2352
- Wasena Elementary - 540-853-2300
- William Fleming High - 540-853-1206
- Virginia Heights Elementary - 540-853-2938
At this time, the IT Department is working with providers to restore service.