What people in Southwest, Central Virginia are saying about Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The image of Queen Elizabeth II is projected onto a large screen and reflected in a rainy street at Piccadilly Circus, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II passing on Thursday morning, leaving people around the world in mourning.

In 1957 and 2007, her majesty visited the Commonwealth, touching the hearts of those here at home.

We asked you to share your thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and below are some of the responses we’ve received so far.

Sharing memories from the past, and discussing her significance -

The Queen was an inspiration for everyone. She will be missed by millions around the world. One of the most polished in the world. I will never forget going to her coronation in 1953 in a Great crowd. I still have a replica of the coronation coach and horses. RIP and many prayers for a Great Lady. Peter Johnson

To sending well wishes to the late Queen herself -

Rest well oh warrior and mother of people...may she ever stay fast in our hearts! Hail!! Melanie A. Schnell

It seems that even though she was never here to lead America, she certainly made an impact in many Americans’ lives.

Queen Elizabeth’s death is so heartbreaking. She lived a long and great life.. she had many admirers and did right by England for 7 decades. She was admired all over the world actually. My thoughts and prayers are with the royal family as well as the people of Britain who loved her so much too! Anonymous

As the days go on, the nation will prepare for the next steps, including the Queen’s funeral.

