Man sentenced to 25 years after Alleghany County hit-and-run

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man faces 25 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Alleghany County, according to Ann Gardner, the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Monday, Michael Wolfe was sentenced to 40 years with 15 years suspended, leaving him to serve 25 years in prison for the death of Randall Tinsley.

He also faced five years on a second charge of eluding, which was suspended, according to Gardner.

We previously reported that on Aug. 9, a Subaru Outback heading west on Route 696 crossed the center line, hitting a Dong Fang moped head-on.

Authorities say Tinsley, the moped driver, died at the scene.

Wolfe was involved in a police chase before the crash, according to officials.

Authorities say he drove away from the scene and then crashed, running away on foot.

Wolfe was arrested in the Mountain View Plaza parking lot in Troutville, officials say.

According to officials, drugs were found discarded by Wolfe as he ran off on foot.