VSP: Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-81N in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Interstate 81 northbound in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened Sunday (Sept. 11) at about 6:10 p.m. at the 169 mile marker.

We’re told Randall David Lucabaugh, 60, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, was driving north in a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when he rear-ended a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Lucabaugh was wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to State Police.

Authorities have confirmed that the driver of the truck was not hurt in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.