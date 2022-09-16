Go Cross Cyclocross Race expected to bring hundreds of people to Roanoke over the weekend

Hundreds of people across the world are riding into Roanoke this weekend for the Go Cross Cyclocross race

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people from across the world are riding into Roanoke this weekend for the Go Cross Cyclocross Race.

“If you think of it like a mixture of NASCAR and steeplechase for those who don’t know. What that means is we have athletes coming from all over the world, these are pro-elite riders. And we also have a ton of amateurs, local, regional amateurs, and people traveling from all over the country,” said event manager, Kait Pedigo.

Local cycle coaching company, PROthirteen is one of this year’s sponsors.

They said that having this race here in Roanoke, for the sixth year in a row, is a major win for the local cycling community.

“Unless you are a die-hard cyclocross fan, it’s hard to explain. This is a major event,” said cycling coach, Lee Sandstead. “So for us to be a part of this, it’s absolutely fantastic.”

The races take place at Fallon Park, which is being transformed into a cyclocross track and will feature attractions including food trucks, beer tents, and live music.

“So there’s a lot of fun things to do while you’re here but of course, number one is shaking cowbells and cheering on the riders,” said Pedigo.

People can watch the action in-person beginning Saturday morning around 8 a.m.

To get an even closer experience, you can volunteer to be a course marshal, there are still positions needed to be filled for Sunday races.

The pro-race is also being broadcasted live on Global Cycling Network, as well as Eurosport and Discovery+.