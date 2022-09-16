Pulaski residents getting new garbage collection service

The town recently decided to hire a private company to handle collections

PULASKI, Va. – People in the Town of Pulaski will see changes come with garbage pickup.

Leaders recently decided to hire a private company to handle collections.

“We actually had the same arrangements for garbage collection since 1986,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

Burcham said it was time for better services for garbage collection, and that last fall is when they started to see an influx of people complaining.

“Not only with the regular collection, but also bulk issues and all those kinds of things, and initiated conversations back in November, looking to hopefully get improvement with the service,” Burcham said.

Burcham said the improvement did not happen.

“The first effort we made was that we announced we wouldn’t collect the billing for them, June 1st,” Burcham said.

The Town of Pulaski agreed with the Pulaski County Public Service Authority, the organization responsible for garbage collection.

Eventually, the town decided to go in a different direction to get better service and asked for proposals from garbage collection companies.

“We were going to award a new contract to green for life that will be effective January 1, 2023,” Burcham said.

Burcham said that the contract with the PSA requires a 120-day notice to end the agreement. It will also give time for GFL to provide new trash bins for the community.

Town leaders hope the new company will help the community stay cleaner.

“Will not only be an improved service to the residents but also make the appearance of our town much more attractive,” Burcham said.

Town leaders said there is a $20 garbage collection fee.