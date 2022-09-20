Laminations company coming to Roanoke County, creating 44 jobs

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A laminations company will soon establish a facility in Roanoke County, bringing 44 jobs to the area.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday (Sept. 20), saying North American Specialty Laminations (NASL) selected Virginia for its mid-Atlantic operation. The company will invest $2 million in the facility.

Its new 57,000-square-foot facility will be located at 5185 Benois Road, according to the press release.

Founded in 1999, NASL manufactures profile wraps and specialty products for the window, door, cabinet, furniture and architectural millwork industries.

“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia,” said Youngkin. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth.”