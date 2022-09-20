Several arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Several individuals were arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say these arrests were made as part of a special focused investigation into a pattern of thefts involving personal items and firearms left in unlocked vehicles.

On Sept. 19 shortly after midnight, an undercover vehicle participating in the planned response saw a black 2008 BMW matching a stolen vehicle from Woodland Drive. Danville Police report that the tags were improper.

Danville Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the following four individuals, all from Danville:

A 17-year-old juvenile driver

A 13-year-old juvenile

18-year-old Anthony Rajuan Smith

18-year-old Maihjlik Nywun James

Further investigation led police to discover a second stolen vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Crosstek, that was reportedly stolen from Mountain View Avenue on Sept. 16.

In the end, police found stolen items from multiple unlocked vehicles including three stolen firearms and personal items, such as purses and credit cards.

Authorities also arrested a fifth suspect, 24-year-old Danville resident Denzil Lamir Bethel, in the pattern of thefts and sales of stolen property.

We’re told the investigation is still ongoing with more charges pending and likely.

Here’s a breakdown of the following charges for all five suspects in connection to the thefts:

Denzil Lamir Bethel, 24, Danville, is being held at the Danville City Jail and has been charged with the following: Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Three counts of receiving stolen property

Maihjlik Nywun James, 18, Danville, is being held at the Danville City Jail and has been charged with the following: Larceny Credit card theft Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor Possession of burglary tools Conspiracy to commit larceny

Anthony Rajuan Smith, 18, Danville, is being held at the Danville City Jail and has been charged with the following: Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor Tampering with a vehicle Four counts of larceny Credit card theft



The 13-year-old and 17-year-old Danville residents were referred to juvenile intake for placement or release and have been charged with: