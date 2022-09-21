Restoring a landmark: Neon signs coming to the City Market Building in Downtown Roanoke

Two neon signs will light up the City Market Building in downtown Roanoke, returning after nearly a decade in storage

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday night, new neon signs will light up the City Market Building in Downtown Roanoke.

They returned after nearly a decade in storage following building renovations.

The signs, which were originally placed on the building in 1986, were discovered several years ago in what was once Fire Station Number One on Church Avenue.

“When it’s late at night, they shine – they light up half the square really,” Elliot Broyles, Market Building Foundation Executive Director said. “It’s a really cool sight to see. Definitely come down here in the evening time and take a look at them.”

The Roanoke Arts Commission and Downtown Roanoke Inc. funded the renovation of the signs in partnership with the Market Building Foundation.