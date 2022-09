Officers on the scene of car crash in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A crash in Downtown Roanoke was causing delays Thursday evening.

There was one car overturned and another nearby with a damaged front hood and bumper.

Authorities said that Roanoke officers were on the scene and EMS was also dispatched to Williamson Road and Kimball near Wells Ave. in Roanoke.

Roanoke dispatch did not elaborate on the cause of the crash or if anyone was hurt.

