LYNCHBURG, Va. – The final suspect in the brutal 2017 murder of a Lynchburg teen will spend more than 50 years in prison.

Cristian Sanchez-Gomez was sentenced on Wednesday in Bedford County.

Sanchez-Gomez, along with several other MS-13 gang members, abducted and killed 17-year-old Raymond Wood more than five years ago.

The medical examiner said he was stabbed 27 times.

Sanchez-Gomez testified on behalf of the Commonwealth several times.