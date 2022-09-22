72º

Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County

Authorities said it happened near the 135.6 mile marker

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County (Credit: VDOT) (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6.

As of 5:59 p.m., traffic was backed up about seven miles.

