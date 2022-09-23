41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever.

This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks and more. There will also be more than 150 vendors and businesses.

The one-day event is one of the largest community festivals in Virginia and is put on each year by the Central Virginia Business Coalition.

“We look forward to this amazing event every year, it takes hundreds of volunteers, businesses, local leadership, and workers to make Centerfest a success, we know this will be the best one yet!” said Heather Alto, Executive Director of the Central Virginia Business Coalition.