Biden says ‘the pandemic is over,’ local health expert responds

President Biden said 'the pandemic is over' during a media interview earlier this week

ROANOKE, Va. – A local health official is responding to President Joe Biden’s comments regarding the ‘end’ of the pandemic.

The president made the controversial comment during a media interview earlier this week, claiming that the ‘pandemic is over.’

However, according to the CDC, nearly 400 Americans are dying of COVID each day.

10 News reached out to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts to see what her thoughts were on the topic.

Morrow released a statement that reads: “While we have come a long way in combating COVID-19, the virus is still circulating in our communities so we will continue to take public health measures to protect people, especially the most vulnerable.”