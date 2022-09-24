Sen. Mark Warner visits Christiansburg drone delivery facility

Virginia Sen. Warner is pushing for more funding to expand the nation's first drone delivery service

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is pushing for more funding to expand the nation’s first drone delivery service.

He toured the Wing’s “Nest” facility in Christiansburg where he got a first-hand look at the technology.

About 85 percent of the community is said to support this kind of service, proving that questions of privacy and safety are no longer an issue.

“This is at the cutting edge of one of the new industries that’s going to change our life moving forward, put it like this, if it can be done in Christiansburg/Montgomery county it oughta be able to be done anywhere,” said Warner.

The senator also got a chance to experience drone delivery as a customer by placing an order of tuna and water from a nearby venue.