Halifax County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County woman is celebrating a very special birthday today (Sept. 30).

Nonie Burch Clarke, of Crystal Hill, Virginia, is turning 103.

Clarke’s family means the world to her as she is a proud mother of seven. She also has eight great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

You’ll likely find Clarke singing, sewing or making memories with her family.

“She is known in the surrounding region for her ‘green thumb’ as her gardens have produced an abundance of produce that many have enjoyed,” said Lakendra Clarke.