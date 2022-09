Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County is causing delays.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing traffic backups Friday morning, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police say they received the initial call shortly before 4 a.m. and currently have troopers at the scene.

The crash, which happened at the 137.2 mile marker, has closed the south right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp.

