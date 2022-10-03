67º

Local News

Vehicle fire causes 4-mile delay on I-81 South in Montgomery County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Montgomery County, Traffic, New River Valley
Photo of vehicle fire on I-81 South in Montgomery County (WSLS)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

Traffic is now backed up for about four miles.

Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident.

Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said they found the driver of the tractor-trailer trying to unload the vehicles he was hauling.

No one was hurt in this incident, authorities say.

Officials said drivers should expect significant delays for several hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-81 South in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 120.

As of 1:24 p.m., the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

email