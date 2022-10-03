Vehicle fire causes 4-mile delay on I-81 South in Montgomery County

Photo of vehicle fire on I-81 South in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Traffic is now backed up for about four miles.

Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident.

Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said they found the driver of the tractor-trailer trying to unload the vehicles he was hauling.

No one was hurt in this incident, authorities say.

Officials said drivers should expect significant delays for several hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-81 South in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 120.

As of 1:24 p.m., the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.