Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County (Credit: VDOT)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

Traffic is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near mile marker 139.3.

As of 7:43 p.m., traffic backups were approximately six miles.

