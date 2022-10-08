55º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

GOTW Highlight: E.C. Glass takes down Amherst Co.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Seminole District, 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports
When you have a Seminole District showdown, you can be guaranteed of one thing: a very physical matchup

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Our game of the week wasn’t short of an impressive match.

E.C. Glass took down the undefeated Amherst County on Friday night.

The final score of the game was 24-7, E.C. Glass.

Read pre-game coverage here.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email