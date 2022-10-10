T.G. Howard Community Center raffling off treat baskets for breast cancer survivors, fighters

T.G. Howard Community Center staff are looking to provide treats to those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

PULASKI, Va. – T.G. Howard Community Center staff are looking to provide treats to those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

They are raffling away 20 Tickled Pink Baskets, each filled with treats like bread, jam, fruit, and soap to help survivors or those getting breast cancer treatment.

Staff said they are now taking names to be entered into a raffle to win a basket.

“There’s something very special about an act of kindness with no expectation of return and to see some of the young ladies who have received is very touching,” Guy Smith with the T.G. Howard Community Center said.

To nominate a person to win a basket, submit their name to tghoward1965@gmail.com.

The Tickled Pink baskets will be given out in October.