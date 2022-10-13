New 3-D printing store coming to Martinsville

A first of it's kind business is coming to Uptown Martinsville.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A first-of-its-kind business is coming to Uptown Martinsville.

The new 3-D Shop is looking to make 3-D printing more accessible for those who want to explore their creativity.

At the shop, there are various options, including resin printers, offering extraordinary detail in the finished products.

“It’s been great to see the buzz about it so far. People are excited to see something like this come to Uptown, something kind of modern and innovative and also something that’s so accessible to the public,” said Duncan Monroe, co-founder of The 3-D Shop.

There will be a grand opening for the 3-D Shop on Saturday. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Free 3-D printed Halloween ghosts will be available for visitors during the grand opening event while supplies last.