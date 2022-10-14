Police: Male juvenile killed 5 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – Police in North Carolina say that the suspect who killed five people in a shooting was a juvenile male.

Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said that the suspect was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, hours after the shooting. His identity and age weren’t released.

Authorities have said that he opened fire along a walking trail in a residential area northeast of downtown.

“Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Maryland and Gary D. Robertson in Raleigh contributed to this report.