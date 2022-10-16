61º

Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley.

Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center.

Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in Pulaski, Dublin, and Fairlawn.

On Facebook, Roberts posted a statement in part reading, “Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me to do this community service with them and I am so grateful and excited to do more.”

