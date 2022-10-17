Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County

What's being done to nurse this puppy back to health, and how you can help

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster.

Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick.

“Weak, couldn’t stand, barely hold its head up. Vomiting, diarrhea, real tell-tale signs of parvo,” said Joseph Fazzio, an Officer with Animal Control.

Animal control knew they needed to act fast and rushed the four-month-old coonhound to Emergency Veterinary Services in Roanoke. As they suspected, he tested positive for parvo.

“Parvo can be picked up or brought to your animals on the bottom of your shoes, it can last five or six months on surfaces, and it’s very deadly to animals. Untreated animals, there’s a high mortality rate,” explained Fazzio.

The puppy, now named Kaden, meaning “fighter,” has been given a plasma transfusion, fluids, antibiotics, and a feeding tube for nutrition.

Parvo is a pricey virus to treat and the animal shelter is still in need of donations. Thanks to community support and the medical staff, Kaden is getting the care he needs.

The brown-eyed boy is one step closer to feeling better and one day finding a home.

If you would like to donate to Franklin County Animal Shelter, you can do so here.