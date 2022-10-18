Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years in prison for using gun in fatal drug crime

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in May 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the US Department of Justice.

Court records show that on May 31, 2019, the teenager contacted 23-year-old Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn through a friend to purchase two ounces of marijuana, which Glenn agreed to sell for $300.

The two met at a home on Denniston Avenue for the drug deal, and during the transaction, Glenn produced a firearm and shot and killed the 16-year-old, according to court records.

Glenn was initially charged in state court in connection with the fatal shooting; however, he was later acquitted, claiming self-defense.

In his state jury trial, he testified in his defense, stating that he carried firearms to protect himself. Glenn said when he arrived he was carrying a loaded firearm in his right pocket.

According to officials, Glenn admitted under oath to shooting the teenager during the transaction.

In July 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.