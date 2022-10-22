53º

Game of the Week: Salem takes down Cave Spring, 42-7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Cave Spring came into this week with a lot of momentum, but they ran into Salem coming off a bye week

Cave Spring had a lot of momentum coming into this match, but it was senior night for Salem coming off of a bye week.

The break was good for the Spartans, and it showed.

Though Cave Spring had a solid start, they ultimately fell to Salem 42-7.

