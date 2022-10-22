Game of the Week: Salem takes down Cave Spring, 42-7

Cave Spring had a lot of momentum coming into this match, but it was senior night for Salem coming off of a bye week.
The break was good for the Spartans, and it showed.
Though Cave Spring had a solid start, they ultimately fell to Salem 42-7.
