Local News

LB takes down Northside 48-7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The Cavaliers got their 7th straight win tonight under the lights

ROANOKE, Va. – The Cavaliers were looking for a seventh-straight win on the Vikings’ home turf.

Lord Botetourt’s offensive line showed up strong on Friday night, and they took home that W.

The game’s final score was 48-7, Lord Botetourt victorious.

