LB takes down Northside 48-7

ROANOKE, Va. – The Cavaliers were looking for a seventh-straight win on the Vikings’ home turf.
Lord Botetourt’s offensive line showed up strong on Friday night, and they took home that W.
The game’s final score was 48-7, Lord Botetourt victorious.
