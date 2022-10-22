VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 59-year-old man dead Friday in Pittsylvania County.

Authorities say the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928.

A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was heading south on Route 626 when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to police.

Authorities say the driver, Troy Neal III of Dry Fork, Virginia was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.