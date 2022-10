FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – At least one person is dead after a Franklin County crash Saturday evening.

Virginia State Police tells 10 news a crash on VA-40 around 6:30 p.m. resulted in a fatality. They added it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

As of 8:48 p.m. Saturday, VDOT reports the roadway at Chestnut Hill Road remains closed to eastbound and westbound traffic.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS.com for the latest.