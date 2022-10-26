Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday.

Police say at around 12:45 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave.

A man was found at the scene inside a vehicle with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds, according to police.

Authorities say Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made, police say.

Roanoke police say details are limited at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500. Information can also be texted to 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both texts and calls can remain anonymous.