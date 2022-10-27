Man wanted for robbing Lynchburg gas station at knife-point

Surveillance video shows the man that police say robbed a Lynchburg gas station at knife point on Thursday morning (credit: Lynchburg PD)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they said robbed a Lynchburg gas station at knife-point.

On Thursday around 8:43 a.m., officers responded to Lane 76 Gas at 3001 Memorial Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police that the store was robbed by a man who had a knife, and that the suspect walked out of the store in the direction of Norma Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the man was wearing tennis shoes, dark grey sweat pants, a light grey hoodie, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. T. Davis at 434-455-6166.

This is an ongoing investigation.