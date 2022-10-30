Lynchburg townhome, unit next door damaged in fire

(Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg townhome was damaged in fire Saturday evening, according to authorities.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments.

Fire crews say when they arrived smoke was coming from the two-story building. The residents were outside.

Firefighters opened the ceiling in the bathroom and found smoldering beams in an attic crawlspace, which they quickly extinguished. The townhome suffered smoke and water damage.

Fire officials believe the fire started when an exhaust fan in the bathroom overheated and ignited portions of the attic.

Sharing a common attic, firefighters worked for two hours ventilating the building and the unit next door.

No one was hurt.